Another Blow For Yes Bank Founder As PMLA Court Rejects Rana Kapoor's Bail Plea

In another blow for Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Tuesday rejected his bail plea in a money laundering case. Kapoor, who is currently in judicial custody, had sought bail on the merits of the case. His lawyers argued that there was no need to keep him in jail since the investigation in the case was completed.

Moreover, they added that most of the evidence was documentary in nature and cannot be tampered by the accused. The defence counsels noted that Kapoor had extended his full cooperation during the probe. However, special judge PP Rajvaidya dismissed Kapoor's petition.

Allegations against Rana Kapoor

Rana Kapoor was arrested by the ED on March 8 after 30 hours of questioning. The ED has alleged that Kapoor misused his position as the Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank to benefit his daughters' companies. According to the agency, loans worth Rs.30,000 crore were given by Yes Bank when he was at the helm of affairs. Out of these, advances of Rs. 20,000 crore became NPAs (non-performing assets).

The ED maintained Rana Kapoor's family members were associated with 78 companies that were allegedly used for the movement of money. On the other hand, Kapoor's counsel has highlighted his client's contribution to the bank, including the awards which he received. Furthermore, it was stressed that Kapoor's family members never defaulted on any of the loans granted.

ED files chargesheet

On May 6, the ED filed its first chargesheet in the Yes Bank money laundering case against Rana Kapoor. The chargesheet accuses Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, daughters Roshni, Radha, and Rakhee Kapoor of money laundering and personal gratification in lieu of loans to big borrowers. Moreover, three firms- Morgan Credit Private Limited, Yes Capital India Private Limited, and RAB Enterprises have also been named.

As per the chargesheet, the proceeds of crime have been pegged at Rs.5,050 crore out of which Rs.600 crore has been traced back to a company directly owned by the Kapoor family. The provisional attachment includes MF Hussain's portrait of Rajiv Gandhi and bank accounts worth Rs.59 crore. Sources reveal that 168 bank accounts and mutual funds and 59 paintings are also under the scanner of the investigative agency.

