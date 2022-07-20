PMLA Court Takes Note Of ED's Complaint On Suspended Jharkhand IAS Officer Pooja Singhal

The Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has taken cognizance of a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint (SPC) filed by the Enforcement Directorate under PMLA, 2002 against suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her husband Abhishek Jha and others.

The cognizance has been taken under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA Act. The court has also adjourned the bail petition hearing of the Jharkhand IAS officer till July 26.

ED arrested Singhal on May 11 in connection with the MNREGA scam, illegal mining and money laundering. She was also suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12.

Singhal was the secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology and the Managing Director (MD) of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited and previously served as the deputy commissioner of the state's Khunti district between 2009 and 2010.

The federal agency is also probing the suspended IAS officer's husband Abhishek Jha, who is the owner of Ranchi's Pulse Hospital.

Earlier this month, a charge sheet was filed against Singhal and others by the agency. "Evidence collected during the course of the investigation (against Singhal and others), including those collected during the searches and statements of various persons, revealed that the major chunk of the seized cash was derived from illegal mining and it belonged to senior bureaucrats and politicians," the ED had said.

ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's political aide in money-laundering case

The federal agency had recently stated that cash amounting to over Rs 36 crore linked to "illegal mining" in Jharkhand was seized by its team over the last two months as part of two different money-laundering investigations.

The second instance is related to the arrest of Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. After raiding at least 19 locations, the ED froze Rs 11.38 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him. Moreover, Rs 5.34 crore of "unaccounted" cash was also seized by the agency.

"The evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including the statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents, revealed that the seized cash/bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area including the forest area," the ED said.