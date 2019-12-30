PMO Issues Clarification: Minor Fire In SPG Reception Area; 'very Much Under Control Now'

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office issued a clarification about the fire which broke out at PM Narendra Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. The PMO stated that it was a "minor" fire which was caused by a short circuit. Moreover, it made it clear that the fire broke out in the Special Protection Group reception area and not the PM's residential or office area.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.



The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

9 fire tenders rushed to PM residence

As per the ANI, the fire was first reported at around 7.25 pm. 9 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Furthermore, the PMO assured the people that the fire was under control.

Delhi: Fire has been reported at Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg around 7:25 pm today. Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. As per sources, it is a minor fire. pic.twitter.com/wyerhwKAwv — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

