PMO Issues Clarification: Minor Fire In SPG Reception Area; 'very Much Under Control Now'

General News

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office issued a clarification about the fire which broke out at PM Narendra Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
PMO

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office issued a clarification about the fire which broke out at PM Narendra Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. The PMO stated that it was a "minor" fire which was caused by a short circuit. Moreover, it made it clear that the fire broke out in the Special Protection Group reception area and not the PM's residential or office area. 

9 fire tenders rushed to PM residence

As per the ANI, the fire was first reported at around 7.25 pm. 9 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Furthermore, the PMO assured the people that the fire was under control. 

Published:
