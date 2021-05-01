PMO Writes To Health Ministry, Seeks 150 Ventilators For Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Centre

In a key development, the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, seeking the installation of 150 GPS-embedded ventilators under PM Cares Trust Fund, in Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in the Chattarpur area of Delhi on a loan basis. The tenure has been fixed at 6 months, however, it can be extended on further review. The development came after Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director-General S.S. Deswal visited the COVID Care Centre, and after taking stock of the situation, recommended the installation of 150 ventilators.

In a letter addressed to Joint Secretary Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) Mandeep Bhandari, Prime Minister’s Advisor Bhaskar Kulbe wrote, “As discussed with you, 150 ventilators provided under PM CARES Trust Fund, and embedded with GPS enabled devices, may be provided from the available stock on a loan basis for a period of six months now, which, if necessary, may be extended further on review. ”Pointing out that the life-saving equipment will be used to address the needs of critical patients, he directed, "Organise immediate installation of the ventilators at the facility and provide the necessary training for the use of these ventilators may also be organised by the selected vendor."

It is pertinent to mention here that the centre, set up by the Centre on Delhi government's request in view of the recent massive surge in coronavirus infections in the national capital, has a total of 500 oxygen beds, but does not have ventilators or ICU.

The quick action from the PMO holds relevance at a time Delhi is witnessing a surge in cases. On Friday, the Union Territory once again breached the 25,000-mark logged 27,047 fresh cases, pushing the active number to 99,361 and the caseload to 11,49,333 while the death toll reached 15,377, with 375 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID tally in India

Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day. Hitting a new record, in the last 24 hours, the country breached the 4-lakh mark with 4,01,993 fresh cases, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections.

With this, the cumulative count in the country rose to 1,91,64,969, Of the given number, 1,56,84,406 have recuperated while 2,11,853 have died, with 3,523 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

(Credit-PTI)