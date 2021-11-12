PM's C130 J 'Hercules' Landing To Inaugurate The Purvanchal Expressway On November 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 340km-long much-awaited Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 in unique style. PM will be taking IAF's C 130 J Super Hercules aircraft from the National capital and land on the 3.2km-long Emergency Landing Strip constructed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The inaugural landing will be followed by the display of prowess by the IAF's Fighter Aircrafts.

Two Jaguars, Two Su 30, Two Mirage Fighter jets would touch down the Emergency Landing Strip post-inauguration. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will also be showcasing a special flypast on the occasion. There will be two C 130 J aircraft, landing on the Expressway, including the one in which PM will be travelling A rehearsal of the fighter aircraft has been scheduled on the Lucknow-Ghazipur expressway on November 14 and 15.

A 3.2 km-long runway has been built near Kurebhar village in Sultanpur on the expressway. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) Chairman, Avnish Awasthi confirmed the same and said that the process of preparing the airstrip has been completed. The IAF aircraft will also show their specialised manoeuvre capabilities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be receiving the PM as his aircraft lands on the Expressway. A similar Emergency Landing Strip was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Barmer in September this year. There are 100 such landing strips under construction to support air operations in every part of the country.

The 354km-long Purvanchal Expressway is currently being built between Ghazipur and Lucknow and will be extended till Ballia. The Emergency Landing Strip has been prepared with modern designing techniques with required borders and parking facilities.

Image: PTI, ANI