PM's Principal Secretary Chairs High-level Meetingto Review COVID-19 Status, Preparedness

In view of the recent reports of detection of certain newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported globally, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra chaired a high-level meeting to review the global and national COVID-19 situation, newer variants in circulation and their public health impact on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The attendees in the meeting were Vinod Paul, Member, NITI Aayog; Sajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Amit Khare, Advisor PMO; Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare; Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR and DG ICMR; Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Biotechnology and Punya Salila Srivastava, Additional Secretary to PM.

Secretary (Health) gave an overview of the global COVID-19 situation including certain newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus like BA.2.86 (Pirola) and EG.5 (Eris), which have been reported globally. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Health Secretary underlined that as per World Health Organization (WHO), while EG.5 (Eris) has been reported from over 50 countries, the variant BA.2.86 (Pirola) is in four countries.

It was highlighted that while globally a total of 2,96,219 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 7 days, India which contributes to nearly 17% of global population, has reported only 223 cases (0.075% of global new cases) in the past week, read the release. The Health Secretary added that the daily average of new COVID-19 cases continues to be below 50 from the entire country and the country has managed to maintain weekly test positivity rate of less than 0.2%. An overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants circulating in India was also provided.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra, after detailed deliberations, highlighted that while the COVID-19 situation in the country remains stable and public health systems in the country remain geared up, there is need for States to monitor trends of ILI/SARI cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19 while ramping up Whole Genome Sequencing and maintain close watch on the new global variants.