PM's Principal Secy Reviews Follow-up On G20 Outcome, Asks Officials To Prepare For Virtual Summit

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary P K Mishra on Wednesday reviewed the follow-up on the outcome of G20 Summit and asked officials to prepare for the G-20 virtual summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a virtual summit in November. Brazil will take over the influential bloc's presidency from India in December.

Officials said G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth were among those who attended the high-level meeting chaired by Mishra.

Mishra said that G-20 Summit was not a one-time affair and Indian presidency has delivered solid outcomes which are being followed-up and monitored closely.

Ministries leading various working groups are being tasked to implement their sector-specific outcomes and a high-level monitoring group is also being set up, officials said.

"During the meeting, P K Mishra asked officials to prepare for the G20 virtual summit which was announced by the prime minister earlier," an official added.

The G20 secretariat, DEA, the Ministry of External Affairs and all other departments are working closely to deliver on the virtual summit, they said.

Mishra directed all ministries to focus on the deliverables including those from the declaration and earlier ministerial and working group meetings. He also asked them to conduct webinars with stakeholders and involve state governments and think-tanks in this process, they added.

He said India's support for the global south in general and the African Union in particular is something that should be continued in all the actions of government departments.

He called for preparing action plan for outreach to the Africa Union.

"It was noted that the MEA is fully focused on the second Voice of Global South Summit, which is a topic very close to PM's heart. Indian Presidency has phenomenal achievements in terms of support and its advocation for the global south in G20 agenda," they said.