PM's UCC Push Part Of RSS' Plan To Implement Hindutva Agenda: CPI(M) Leader Govindan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was part of the Sangh Parivar's "preparations" to implement the "Hindutva agenda" in the country and an attempt to damage India's pluralism, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala said on Sunday.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, who met the media today, attacked the RSS and the BJP and said they were "parading" the Prime Minister across the country to campaign for the UCC and urged the secular-minded civil society to protest against the proposed move.

"The announcement that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented is an attempt to damage or destroy the pluralism of the country... The UCC, the CAA all are part of the preparations of the RSS and the sangh parivar to implement their Hindutva agenda," Govindan said.

He said the Left party will organise a seminar in this regard and would invite all parties which are not communal.

He, however, said that the Congress party would not be invited as that party was unable to take a "coherent stand" in this matter.

"The Congress party is not unified in this matter. The leaders have different opinions. A Congress minister recently supported the UCC," Govindan claimed, adding that the state-level seminar would be held at Kozhikode.

He said the issue of UCC was beyond politics and urged everyone with a secular mindset to protest against it.

"The RSS which wants to destroy the secular India and lead the country towards fascism is now parading the Prime Minister across the country to campaign for the UCC," he said.

On Manipur violence, the senior CPI(M) leader attacked the state and the Central governments and said they have no clue about the loses of lives and property in the riots happening there.

"Neither the state government of Manipur nor the Central government or the BJP which fueled the riots in Manipur are now unable to end the violence there. They have absolutely no idea how many temples, churches or mosques have been destroyed there. They don't know how many people lost their lives," Govindan alleged.

The CPI(M) leader said the Left MPs would visit Manipur in coming days. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur since clashes first started on May 3.

In the press meet, Govindan also criticised a section of media in Kerala and alleged that they were attempting to tarnish the image of the Left party and the government after siding with the Congress and the BJP.

He alleged that there was an organised campaign against the Left party.

Govindan pointed out some recent Kerala High Court verdicts which have criticised the media and asked to conduct a self-evaluation.

He said the media was silent over many corruption and cheating cases unearthed against various Congress leaders.

"Now, they are trying to save V D Satheesan (LoP) and K Sudhakran (KPCC president). Both leaders are claiming that the cases against them were political. Is that so? Sudhakaran is the second accused in a cheating case involving Monson Mavunkal. Satheesan is involved in Punarjani scam in which huge fund from abroad was received to construct houses for poor," Govindan alleged.

He claimed that his party has not supported anyone accused of any wrong doings.

"Is that how the Congress party in Kerala is functioning? The KPCC president had openly supported the accused in Dheeraj murder case and made him an office-bearer of the youth wing," Govindan said and alleged that the media was silent over many similar issues.