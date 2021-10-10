'PM's Vision Of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Taking Shape': IT Minister Makes 1st Call Over BSNL 4G

Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that he made the first call over the 4G network of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). He also praised PM Narendra Modi and said that his vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) is taking shape.

"Made the first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape," the Union Minister tweeted.

Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India).

PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 10, 2021

BSNL 4G services are currently available in many parts of the country. The government-owned telco said that it is offering free 4G sim till December 31, 2021. The offer is also available for MNP port-in customers for the same period. The BSNL 4G sim card costs Rs 20. However, the charges will be waived off for customers who are getting recharge of over Rs 100.

Advancing to 4G is a crucial step for the BSNL as the centre has refused to privatise the telecom and the lack of 4G services was hurting the telco's business. Reportedly, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) emerged as the top contender to partner with BSNL to rollout 4G services across India.

Upgrading to 4G will allow BSNL to use 5G services with simple upgrades. The Information Technology minister said that the technology that the company will use has been designed and made in India.

BSNL seeks Rs 40,000 crore support from the government

Last month, BSNL approached the Centre for Rs 4000 crore financial help. Telco's Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar, while speaking to PTI, said, "We do not need any additional debt. We have asked for Rs 20,000 crore sovereign guarantee to pay back our short-term debt and issue long term bonds. We will need Rs 20,000 crore if we have to set up 1 lakh node B (mobile sites) for mobile network rollout."

The BSNL CMD said that the demanded money is beyond the Rs 69,000 crore relief package announced by the government in 2019. Currently, the government-owned telecom company has a debt burden of Rs 30,000. Purwar is also the chief of MTNL, which is proposed to merge with BSNL.

For the revival of BSNL and MTNL, the government had offered a relief package of about Rs 69,000 crore in October 2019.