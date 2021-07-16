PNB Scam Accused Mehul Choksi Terms Mystery Woman Barbara Jarabica 'leader Of Kidnapping'

In a sensational development in the controversial Mehul Choksi case, Republic Media Network on Thursday interviewed the wanted fugitive diamantaire, who is battling extradition to India. Presenting his side of the story, Mehul Choksi was seen playing the victim card, alleging torture in the Dominican jail and accusing the Indian investigative agencies of conspiring against him and kidnapping him from Antigua and Barbuda, where he currently lives.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Rhythm Bhardwaj in a world exclusive interview, Mehul Choksi spilled the beans about his alleged kidnapping to Dominica and claimed that mystery woman Barbara Jarabica allegedly played a 'key' role.

Mehul Choksi alleges 'Barbara was a kidnapper'

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Thursday, Mehul Choksi maintained that he was "kidnapped" from by sub-contractors of an Indian agency, with the involvement of a Barbara Jarabica - a woman 'well-known to the family' who reportedly 'honey-trapped him.

When asked why he wanted to escape to Cuba, Mehul Choksi claimed that he never wanted to leave Antigua as his entire family was settled in the Caribbean nation. Reiterating his kidnapping theory, the 13,600 crore scam-accused said

"My family was here. I had just left the house for a walk when I was kidnapped. If I was escaping anywhere, why did I just carry my purse and nothing else? I don't even know where the country is. How could I have planned to escape to such a country?" asked Mehul Choksi.

When asked why he offered to take Barabara to Cuba - as seen in the chats leaked by her and accessed by Republic earlier in June, Mehul Choksi claimed that Barbara was "one of the leaders in the kidnapping case" who had been spreading lies in the media about his relations with her.

"Barbara is one of the leaders in the kidnapping case. They had been planning this for 7 to 8 months. I learned from the news about the lies that she had been spreading about me," Choksi replied in defense, refuting reports of fleeing to Cuba.

Choksi gets bail from Dominica Court

On July 12, Justice Bernie Stephenson of the Dominica High Court granted him bail based on the medical reports submitted in the court. While seeking bail, the PNB scam accused had attached his medical reports including the CT scan which showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

As per the HC order accessed by Republic TV, Choksi was permitted to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for consulting neurologist Dr. Gaden Osbourne and has to inform the court of any change of doctor.

Moreover, the court directed him to notify the Registrar General of a change in his address in Antigua and Barbuda and his return to Dominica. Until a doctor certifies the fugitive that he is fit to stand for trial, all proceedings in the illegal entry case pending before the Magistrate's Court will remain adjourned. Choksi deposited $10,000 XCD with the HC Registrar to secure his release on bail.

The Mehul Choksi case

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019.