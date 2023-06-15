POCSO Removed, Brij Bhushan To Face Sexual Harassment, Stalking Charges

Why you're reading this: Amid the fight between wrestlers and the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the alleged sexual harassment case, the Delhi police have submitted a cancellation report in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. The police also submitted a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan under several sections of IPC in Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday.

3 things you need to know:

Delhi police have filed a 550-page cancellation report in the Delhi court in the minor's case.

A Cancellation Report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found.

Top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting against Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment allegations.

Delhi police submit cancellation report

The police on Thursday submitted 550 pages of cancellation report to a Delhi court. According to sources, the police have recommended the cancellation of the case filed by a minor wrestler against Brij Bhushan. The police told the court that no corroborative evidence was found, the sources added.

"In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 CrPC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself," the Delhi police in a statement. The court, however, has not issued any notice and listed the matter to be heard on July 4.

Police files 1500-page chargesheet

The Delhi police also submitted 1500 pages chargesheet against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar (a suspended assistant secretary of WFI), in Patiala House Court on Thursday. "In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned Hon'ble Court," the police said.

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet mentioning digital documents and several annexures, in Delhi's Patiala House Court. It is pertinent to mention that on April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs-- one that mentioned allegations by six Olympians, while the second one mentioned the allegations levelled by the father of a minor, against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.