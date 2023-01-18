Poet-Diplomat Abhay K Receives KLF Book Award For 'The Book Of Bihari Literature'

Abhay K, the poet-diplomat, has won the KLF Lifestyle /Biography/Environment & Emerging Trend Book Award at the Kalinga Literary Festival Book Awards 2022 for 'The Book of Bihari Literature', a book of poems, essays and stories from Bihar. Published by Harper Collins, 'The Book of Bihari Literature' "is a vibrant collection of writings-poems, essays, stories-that have flowed from the pens of the great poets, thinkers and writers across millennia, who were born or lived in what is modern-day Bihar," according to the book's Amazon listing. Abhay K's work was selected by an acclaimed jury of eminent scholars.

Features of 'The Book of Bihari Literature':

It is a vibrant collection of writings — poems, essays, stories.

The book makes the bounty of Bihari literature accessible to English-speaking readers.

The book brings to fore works in neglected languages by ancient philosophers.

Who is Abhay K?

Poet-diplomat Abhay K has authored several books of poetry, including 'Celestial', 'Stray Poems', 'Monsoon', 'The Magic of Madagascar and 'The Alphabets of Latin America'. He was also the editor of 'The Bloomsbury Book of Great Indian Love Poems', 'Capitals', 'New Brazilian Poems' and 'The Bloomsbury Anthology of Great Indian Poems'. His poems have appeared in over a hundred magazines, including the 'Poetry Salzburg Review' and 'Asia Literary Review'.

Abhay K's ‘Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 150 languages. The author has received the 'SAARC Literary Award' (2013) and was invited to record his poems at the Library of Congress, Washington, DC, in 2018. His translations of Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara from Sanskrit won him the KLF Poetry Book of the Year Award (2020–21).

The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) 2022, the flagship annual programme, is scheduled for February 24-26 in Odisha's Bhubaneswar where the award ceremony will be held.