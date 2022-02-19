Poets Write Open Letter To Arvind Kejriwal, Say 'remarks Against Vishwas Insulted Poets'

Amid ex-AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas' sensational claim, several poets have written an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleging that his counter to Vishwas had 'hurt the sentiments of poets'. Over 40 persons, mostly poets, have signed the letter saying that instead of relying on facts to counter Kumar Vishwas' statement, Kejriwal had 'insulted' poets as a class.

The letter addressed to the Chief Minister in Hindi read, "As poets and people of literature, we are deeply hurt by your disrespectful remarks. As an irresponsible person, you have ridiculed him (Kumar Vishwas) and without any proof, have called him the person who makes unreliable claims. That is why we are writing to you with a heavy heart."

"It is sad that you forgot that poets are of sensitive nature. They have their way of presenting the truth. To label the poets as those who make unreliable claims is not good on your part," the letter states. "If you had to answer some serious allegations against yourself, that for any possible denial you should have relied on facts, and not insulted the poets as a class," it added

Kejriwal hits back at Kumar Vishwas

Breaking his silence on the 'Khalistani' allegations levelled against him, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, questioned why no one had arrested him to date if Vishwas' statement was true. Dismissing both Congress and BJP's 'terror' allegations on him, he jibed that political parties were grateful that a 'poet caught such a big terrorist'.

Kejriwal said, "They are saying that I want to divide India and become PM. This is comedy and a joke. For 10 years when I was CM, neither Congress nor BJP govt took any action against me. What were their security agencies doing? Why didn't they arrest me? I am a sweet terrorist who is giving free education, electricity, healthcare."

"Rahul Gandhi was the first to put those allegations, next day PM Modi voiced the same allegations. Then Priyanka Gandhi talks about it. No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously. But look at it, who thought PM Modi will become Rahul Gandhi one day? My offices and home have been raided - they got nothing. They should be grateful to that poet who has 'caught' such a big terrorist," he jibed.

Aam Aadmi Party को हराने के लिए और @BhagwantMann को CM बनने से रोकने के लिए सारे भ्रष्टाचारी इकट्ठे हो गए हैं। AAP National Convenor श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी की Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/XjdLzldrBH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 18, 2022

On Wednesday, poet Kumar Vishwas - one of AAP's founding members - alleged that he had tried to convince Kejriwal against taking the help of fringe elements, separatists, and people associated with the Khalistan movement in the 2017 Punjab election. Vishwas alleged that Kejriwal had told him that he will be either CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan). His security on Saturday was upgraded to Y-category with CRPF cover by the Union Home Ministry.