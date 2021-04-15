Last Updated:

Pohela Boishakh 2021: Google Marks Pohela Boishakh Festival With Special Doodle

Google celebrated the festival of Bengali new year with a special Doodle. This year's celebrations are canceled across the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: TWITTER@GOOGLEDOODLES


The occasion of Pohela Boishakh celebrated to mark Bengali New Year received a special commemoration from search engine giant Google with a doodle. The Thursday doodle was decorated with masks that are used during the process of New Year customs or Mongol Shobhajatra procession. With masks, the doodle also demonstrates two hands painting masks with bright colors including colorful figures of the Bengal tiger. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes through two videos that depict Bengal and its traditions. 

"Let the new year begin in the holy land of West Bengal, let the state move forward on the path of progress!" wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

In another tweet, PM wrote about "new beginnings and progress" for West Bengal.

The official handle of Google Doodles tweeted with "Shubho Noboborsho" with an explanation of the festival and its importance. 

"The nation celebrates with street parades, fairs, and grand concerts as a way to unify the Bengalis to welcome another year to come," mentioned Google's site.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Chief Ministers of Tripura, and Manipur also extended their wishes on social media platform-Twitter. 

West Bengal elections underway

Amid celebrations, West Bengal elections are also underway with several twists and turns taking place ahead of the fifth phase of voting. Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met with the families of those who were killed in the Sitalkuchi violence during fourth phase of voting. The Chief Minister was earlier on a protest against Election Commission's decision to ban her from campaigning due to inciteful speech. The fifth phase of voting in the state is scheduled for April 17. 

Bengali New Year amid COVID-19

Due to the dangerous wave of COVID-19, mass gathering and celebrations on a high level was canceled in the country. Moreover, similarly to the year 2020, Bangladesh which observed the festival on Wednesday could not hold any outdoor programs due to the pandemic. On the other hand, virtual celebrations are observed in several places. 

