Claim Vs Claim: Water Vs Poison Water, Schools Vs No School, #5SaalKejriwal Vs Sabka Saath

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari responded to Kejriwal's tweet about what seems to be a list of his achievements coupled with a dig at the opposition by calling out the shortcomings of the AAP government.

Tiwari took a dig at the AAP Chief reminding him of his 70 promises in his 2015 manifesto saying 'Fail rahe AAP' (AAP you failed). On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his fight is against corruption, but all other parties' -- BJP, JDU, LJP, JJP, Congress and RJD -- main agenda is to defeat him.

Responding to this Tiwari said that Kejriwal's government had not built a single school, hospital or road. He also reiterated BJP's slogan; 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

"One-way roads, dirty poison water, not a new school, not a new hospital, operation theaters in hospitals closed, not a single electric bus all those fighting corruption were expelled from the party. #failरहेAap On the other hand, the development of all with the BJP #DelhiWithBJP (translated)," tweeted Tiwari.

'Kejriwal trying to hide his failures'

After the major fire broke out at a Delhi Transport Department office, several essential documents were destroyed. Targeting the AAP, the BJP said it "smells a conspiracy" behind the office fire. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged attempt was being made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hide his "failures".

"I can smell a conspiracy. It could be a conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal to hide his failures... They cannot escape by burning details of wrongdoings at the government office. Tell me why you could not buy a single bus till now, and now you burnt all the documents (translated)," Tiwari tweeted.

षड्यंत्र की बू .. साज़िश हो सकती है @ArvindKejriwal की अपनी नाकामियों को छुपाने की ... मौत की तार लोगों की जान ले रही है दिल्ली में और सरकारी दफ़्तर के अपने कच्चे चिट्ठे जला बच नहीं पाएँगे अब .. बताना जी क्यूँ एक भी बस नही ख़रीद पाए आज तक और अब दस्तावेज सब जला दिए ?? https://t.co/i47wA5HH6t — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) January 20, 2020

'Kejriwal vs who'

Recently AAP leader Raghav Chadha had exuded confidence about sweeping through the Delhi polls this time, saying that the 2019 Lok Sabha election defeat did not demotivate them. Chadha on Monday stated that the previous elections were about "Modi vs who", but this election is "Kejriwal vs who". He asserted that Delhites have recognized the work carried out by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expressed hope that people will cast their votes to AAP on February 8.

