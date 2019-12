Flames, hazardous gases, and smoke from fires leaping from the earth's fissures, those residing in the outskirts of Dhanbad in the vicinity of coal mine area say it is akin to living in a gas chamber. Locals complain of persistent coughs, headaches, and health conditions such as tuberculosis, asthma, and other respiratory diseases caused due to the inhalation of 'poisonous gases' that are pervasive in the atmosphere due to underground fire in the coal mining areas.