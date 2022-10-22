PoK Refugees Observe 'black Day', Demand Action From India As They Protest Against Pak

The Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) refugees living in India, who were thrown out from their homes by Pakistan in 1947 and onwards, staged a protest in Jammu, on Saturday, October 22, against Pakistan as they observed a “black day” seeking justice. The PoK refugees that were gathered in Jammu were seen with black bands tied on their arms as a sign of their protest. They also chanted “Awaaz Do- Hum Ek Hai” and “Chinn Ke Lenge Apna Haqq” slogans.

Speaking to Republic, one of the PoK refugees said that they all want to see their homes that have been illegally occupied in Pakistan. "Everyone has this wish of going to the place where they were born… it is our wish to see our ancestral homes before we die," the refugee said.

Another PoK refugee narrated the horrific genocide carried out by Pakistan in 1947 when they illegally occupied a part of Kashmir known as PoK.

"In 1947, I was around 6-12 months old. 28 people in our family were made to line up and were killed (by Pakistan). They took the women to their side. We came back in 1952 when the government called us... If the government do something, we are ready to go to our homes."

'Indian govt should take action, whether it's military': PoK refugees in India

Many protestors said that they want to go and see their ancestral homes in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. They also said that they want the Indian government to take action whether it is military or diplomatic, so that they can go back to their homeland.

"We all want to go back. There is no one here who does not want to go back to their home. 90 per cent of our elderlies prayed till their death that they want to go back to the homes where they were born... The government should try. It should take action whether it’s military action or diplomatic action," one of the protesting PoK refugees said.

Notably, during the Pakistani attack on J&K Kashmir in 1947, many Hindus and Sikhs who were living in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli and other parts of the then-unified Kashmir were killed and women were kidnapped.