Lashing out at the 'Tukde Tukde' gang, Union Minister Anurag Thakur reminded everyone that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Speaking at the 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan' summit, he also reiterated that PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) will also be part of the country.

In a conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Bharat Summit, Thakur said, "Nehru ji kept Jammu and Kashmir isolated by imposing Section 370 and 35A on Jammu and Kashmir."

"Everyone should know Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Today or tomorrow, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will also be a part of our country," he added.

He also slammed the 'Tukde Tukde gang' for spreading fear over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Truth cannot be suppressed. Some try to spread untruths and this causes fear. During CAA this was what happened. Rumours were spread that people will lose citizenship. Some parties and media tried to take advantage of this. This was done for political gains which were not in the country's favour."

'Tukde tukde gang now doing Bharat Jodo yatra,' says Anurag Thakur

"The Tukde Tukde gang that once used to paste pictures of a 'Country without a post office' in JNU campus is now doing Bharat Jodo Yatra," the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

Moreover, he stressed that India is moving ahead under the Modi government and has surpassed the United Kingdom to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

"The trust cannot be denied and the truth is that India under Modi is surging ahead. It moved ahead despite and during the pandemic. GST collections are rising. We have surpassed the British, who ruled us, to become the fifth biggest economy," Anurag Thakur said.

Additionally, he urged everyone to come together to take India ahead during the 'Amrit Kaal' period and become a superpower.

"Let us come together to take India ahead in this period of Amrit Kaal. We can become a superpower once we rise above the politics of caste and religion," he said.