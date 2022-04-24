Poland FM Rau To Visit India From April 25-27, To Participate In Raisina Dialogue

For the first time in nine years, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau is scheduled to visit India from April 25 to 27. In a statement released by Poland's Foreign Ministry on Saturday, authorities informed that FM Rau will also be in attendance for the Raisina Dialogue international conference that will be taking place on April 25 and 26.

Notably, the visit comes during Poland's chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Poland's Foreign Ministry stated, "During the conference, the minister will attend a panel on the state of play in the EU and will outline the OSCE's efforts to resolve conflicts. In this way, he will present Poland's position as the OSCE Chair on major international issues in particular the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine and its international implication." PM Rau will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar.

Norway FM to visit India from April 25-27

FM Rau's visit to India will coincide with Norwegian foreign minister Anniken Huitfleldt from April 25 to 27. During her visit, she is also expected to take part in the Raisina Dialogue. Huitfleldt will hold bilateral talks with her counterpart EAM Jaishankar in order to strengthen bilateral ties and extensive business collaboration.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfill India's goals in this area, large-scale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology. This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry, and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit,” Huitfeldt said, as quoted by the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

Raisina Dialogue

PM Modi on Monday will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue. It is the 7th edition of India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. The event will host around 210 speakers from 90 countries. The guestlist includes European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen as chief guest. Side events will be held in Berlin and Washington, said Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs.

The event will see the participation of Polish FM Zbigniew Rau, former Swedish FM Carl Bildt, former Canadian Stephen Harper and former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne is expected to join the conference in a virtual format.

