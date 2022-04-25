Poland Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau Arrives In India; To Participate In Raisina Dialogue

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has arrived in New Delhi for his visit to India from April 25 to 27. It will be the first visit of a Polish Foreign Minister to India in nine years. Rau is scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar as well as participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

The visit of the Polish Foreign Minister comes during Poland's OSCE chairmanship, with the purpose to participate in the Raisina Dialogue International conference on April 25 and April 26, according to the statement released by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in a tweet, announced Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau's visit to India. In the tweet, Bagchi informed that the Polish FM will also attend the discussions at Raisina 2022.

A warm welcome to FM @RauZbigniew of Poland on his first visit to India. The visit will strengthen our bilateral relations. The Polish FM will also participate in discussions at #Raisina2022. pic.twitter.com/gsijNUKQUz — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2022

Polish FM to attend Raisina Dialogue International conference

During the Raisina Dialogue International conference, Zbigniew Rau will participate in a panel on the state of play in the European Union and highlight OSCE's efforts to resolve conflicts. At the conference, the Polish FM will outline Poland's stance as the OSCE chair on international issues like the ongoing Russian military offensive and its impact on the entire world.

He and a representative of the Indian government will also launch an online economic webinar which will include a session of B2B talks to promote the cooperation between India and Poland on environmental technologies. During his visit to India, Zbigniew Rau will also address the Indian Diplomacy Academy on the priorities of Poland's current foreign policy.

Raisina Dialogue 2022

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 7th edition of "Raisina Dialogue 2022", India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics on April 25. According to the statement released by the MEA, the President of the European Commission (EU), Ursula von der Leyen, will be present at the inaugural session as Chief Guest. The theme of the 7th edition of the Raisina Dialogue is "Terra Nova: Impassioned, Impatient, and Imperilled.”

Raisina Dialogue will have over 210 speakers from more than 90 countries and multilateral organisations. It is pertinent to mention here that last year, this conference was held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter)