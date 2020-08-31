Police, Army Busted Lashkar Plan To Revive Old “Terror Route”

Based on specific input from Army Intelligence, Reasi Police and Army, Rashtriya Rifles unit from Mahore busted a major LET revival plan in Mahore area of Reasi District and arrested 03 terror associates. All three were in contact with Pakistani handler of terror outfit Lashkar E Toiba Mohd Qasim who had exfiltrated to POK in 2002.

“On 05-08-2020, an information was received through reliable sources at Police Station Mahore that some unknown persons (anti national elements) in the area are in touch with LET terrorists based in Pakistan to revive the LET in Mahore with the intention to wage a war against the country and to disturb the sovereignty and integrity of India. On this information, a case FIR NO-63/2020 U/S 120-B,121,122, 123, 124 IPC was registered on 05/08/2020 in P/S Station Mahore and a Special Investigation Team was constituted to investigate the case,” SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir said.

The official statement added that during the course of the investigation, with the help of technical data analysis support from Army RR and intelligence Units working in Mahore area and interrogation of suspects by the SIT it has emerged that Mohd Qasim who exfiltrated to POK in the year 2002 (and some other youth of the area who are in POK) working for LET outfit across the border is the mastermind behind the module and that he is trying to establish an OGW network so that LET can utilise this new potential either as guides in infiltration or to recruit new ones in militancy from Mahore and adjoining areas, providing logistics support and establishing LET base, facilitate the crossing of militants via Various routes including but not limited to RAJOURI BELT----MAHORE----NIKIN GALI-----KASHMIR VALLEY(KULGAM AREA which has been used earlier also by terror groups.

“Till date, 03 suspects namely Ghulam Hussain S/O Ali Mohd R/O Kulwa Mulas, Abdul Aziz S/O Ahemdu R/O Sildhar and Ashfaq Ahmed S/O Jamal Din R/O Malan Bathoie have been arrested who are in touch with the said Mohd Qasim via different means. Some Benami transactions in different accounts of these suspects has also been detected and some families of slain militants who have received financial aid from ISI have also been identified. During the investigation the involvement of more suspects has been found in this module and investigation in this regard is in progress,” it further added.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh directed district SSP to have fresh security review of PRIs and ULB functionaries and also take care of the security of vital installations as well as other protected persons. They were also advised to maintain close coordination with all sister agencies as well as forces deployed in their respective district especially in border districts i.e. Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch to prevent infiltration and foil the nefarious designs of ANEs and their mentors operating across IB/LOC. Besides, district SSP were directed to brief their supervisory officers/SHOs to focus on OGWs/Surrendered/released terrorists and their activities should be kept under close surveillance.

