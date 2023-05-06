Police Arrest 3 Terrorist Aides In J-K's Awantipora, Shopian; Recovers Ammunition

In a joint operation with security forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terrorist aides in Awantipora and Shopian on Friday and recovered incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition from their possession.

Two of the three detained terror associates of the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad, who was arrested from Awantipora, while the third, identified as Mohammed Asgar Dar, was arrested from Shopian.

"Based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists, Awantipora Police, with the assistance of Anantnag Police, the Army (42RR), 03RR, and CRPF (180Bn), launched a joint cordon and search operation on May 4 in Tral, Awantipora. During the search operation, 2 terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad from Tral, Awantipora, were arrested," said an officer from J-K Police.

The police confirmed that both were shifted to the police station, where they will remain in custody."On their disclosure, arms and ammunition, including 1 AK-56, 2 AK magazines, 56 AK live rounds, 3 pistols, 6 pistol magazines, 24 pistol live rounds, and other incriminating materials, were recovered. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Tral, and further investigation has been initiated. The timely and effective action of police and security forces helped us avert a possible major tragedy as well as defeat the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/unlawful activities," the official said.

Meanwhile, a joint party from the Shopian Police, Army (34RR), and CRPF (178Bn) in Shopian caught a person trying to elude the joint party during naka checking at Nagisheran. An informed joint party apprehended him, according to a J&K Police official. The arrested terrorist associate was identified as Mohammed Asgar Dar from Nagisheran, Shopian.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that he was working as a terror associate of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Imamsahib police station, and further investigation is underway," the official added.



(With input from ANI)

