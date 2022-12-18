Police Arrest Bishnoi Gang Member Arun Rana With Pistol, Five Live Cartridges

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wanted Bishnoi gang member Arun Rana on Sunday, December 18. Sources say Rana was a shooter in the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang. A top official of the Delhi Police Special Cell said one pistol of 30 bore with a bust fire mechanism and five live cartridges have been recovered from Rana's possession.

Sources say Rana was previously involved in six cases, including the sensational shooting of a real estate agent in Delhi's Dwarka district in March 2022 in an extortion bid.

Gangster arrested by Delhi Special Cell

A team of the Special Cell, led by inspectors Ravinder Kumar Tyagi and Ajit Singh and under the supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan, arrested the 30-year-old in Bajghera district of Haryana's Gurugram.

The accused was arrested following a scuffle on the road.

Sources say the accused, Arun Rana, was in regular contact with members of his gang lodged in various jails in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and other states.

The arrest came after police received information Saturday that Arun Rana is comitting extortion in Delhi/NCR for his gang head Sandeep Jhajharia and Sachin Deshawal and that he would visit Najafgarh area with illegal weapons to extort businessmen.

Sources confirmed Rana is being interrogated. A top official said the interrogation is aimed at apprehending other members of the Bishnoi gang involved in extortion and other heinous crimes in Delhi/NCR.