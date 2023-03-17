Last Updated:

Police Arrest YouTuber After People Celebrate His Birthday Performing Car Rooftop Stunt

The Youtuber was arrested after a video of his birthday celebration went viral, in which some people were seen travelling on the rooftop of cars

Written By
Abhishek Raval
YouTuber Prince and some people sitting on the rooftop of the cars

Police arrested YouTuber Prince for travelling on the rooftop of the car, ANI


Youtuber Prince was arrested by the Delhi police after a video of his birthday celebration went viral, in which some people were seen travelling on the rooftop of cars thereby breaking traffic norms on the National Highway - 24 near Pandav Nagar.

The video is dated November 16, 2022, the day YouTuber (Prince) celebrated his birthday. Notably, Delhi police responding to a complaint on Social media regarding the incident and posting a video of the same said,

In a similar incident from NCR recently, YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his associates were arrested by the Gurugram police imitating a scene from a web series. They were seen hurling fake currency notes from the boot of the car.

READ | YouTuber Dheeraj Dixit aka Karam Jale popular with users for his funny videos

In yet another event a reporter with a YouTube channel was arrested for questioning the state minister for secondary education Gulab Devi at an event on March 11. He accused the minister of not fulfilling the promises given to the people before the elections.   

READ | YouTuber Joravar Singh, associates arrested after reel shows them driving rashly
First Published:
COMMENT