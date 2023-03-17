Police Arrest YouTuber After People Celebrate His Birthday Performing Car Rooftop Stunt

Youtuber Prince was arrested by the Delhi police after a video of his birthday celebration went viral, in which some people were seen travelling on the rooftop of cars thereby breaking traffic norms on the National Highway - 24 near Pandav Nagar.

The video is dated November 16, 2022, the day YouTuber (Prince) celebrated his birthday. Notably, Delhi police responding to a complaint on Social media regarding the incident and posting a video of the same said,

Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders & to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders.



DM us to identify the offenders. Your anonymity shall be maintained. https://t.co/6dy1LHqvJx — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 16, 2023

In a similar incident from NCR recently, YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his associates were arrested by the Gurugram police imitating a scene from a web series. They were seen hurling fake currency notes from the boot of the car.

In a viral video, some people were seen standing on roof of cars & violating traffic rules on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate the birthday of a Youtuber (Prince). After the video went viral, Police apprehended the Youtuber: Delhi Police



(Pic 1,2: Screengrab of viral video) pic.twitter.com/AWOqJtHr79 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

In yet another event a reporter with a YouTube channel was arrested for questioning the state minister for secondary education Gulab Devi at an event on March 11. He accused the minister of not fulfilling the promises given to the people before the elections.