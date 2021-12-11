Police arrests 3 persons for loot of Rs 9.80 lakh from pvt steel firm

Jamshedpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Police have arrested three miscreants involved in the loot of over 9.80 lakh from a private steel firm in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior officer said.

Miscreants entered the office of the private steel firm owned by the Secretary of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Sanwarmal Sharma at Jugsalai on the evening of December 5 and looted Rs 9.83 lakh from an employee on duty at gunpoint, said Superintendent of Police (City), Subhash Chandra Jat on Friday.

He said police have arrested three persons and recovered Rs 77,000 of the looted money from the accused.

Further raids were on to apprehend other miscreants reported at large, the SP added. PTI BS RG RG

