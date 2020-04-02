The Debate
Police Attacked & Abused In Mumbai's Dharavi Amid Lockdown After Slum's First Covid Death

General News

Shocking visuals have emerged from Mumbai's Dharavi area on Thursday in which a group of young men can be seen ganging up & attacking police personnel.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:

Shocking visuals have emerged from Mumbai's Dharavi area on Thursday in which a group of young men can be seen ganging up against a police personnel. They pelted stones and hurled abuses on cops on duty just because the police asked them to stay indoors and follow the lockdown guidelines, amid the city's largest slum area reporting its first Coronavirus case. According to sources, two of the men have been arrested and the police are looking for the remaining men who fled the spot. 

Woman in Lalbaug tests positive for Coronavirus

The coronavirus patient who tested positive in Mumbai's Dharavi slum was confirmed dead on Wednesday evening. The Dharavi patient died in the Sion Hospital, authorities confirmed. After Dharavi, another positive case of coronavirus has emerged from a densely populated area- Lalbaug. A woman reportedly a private hospital staff was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The building in the Lalbaug area where the woman stays has now been sealed by the authorities. 

Sai Hospital in Mumbai's Chembur area was completely sealed, while Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital were partially affected due to exposure to COVID-19 patients reported ANI.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 50 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,965. Out of these, 151 have been cured/discharged, according to the ministry. According to the ministry's data, there has been an increase of 131 cases in the last 12 hours, with 1764 active cases.

