Police Attacked For Stopping Loud Music During Ram Navami Rally In Jharkhand

Three policemen were injured after being allegedly attacked for stopping loud music during a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The district administration had prohibited 'DJ music', typically pre-recorded music with thumping beats, during Ram Navami celebrations, he said.

When the procession reached Veer Kunwar Singh Chowk playing 'DJ music' on Saturday, it was stopped by police and asked to turn off the music, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

"When they refused it, a magistrate seized the sound system and the vehicle. Those in the procession attacked the police, in which three policemen were severely injured. Among those injured were sub-inspector Sanjiv Kumar Pandey and constable Vikas Kumar Singh. They were admitted to hospital," he said.

A case has been registered against the president of the akhara, which organised the procession, and 200 'unnamed' persons at the Korra police station in connection with the incident, he added.

A case has also been lodged against another akhara at the Lohsinghna police station for allegedly hurling stones targetting a place of worship during their procession on Saturday, Chothe said.

The Ram Navami celebrations in Hazaribag had begun around 8 pm on Friday and concluded on Saturday night. Braving heavy rains, 91 akharas took part in the centuries-old celebrations in the town's Boddom Bazar in Bada Thakur Bari area.