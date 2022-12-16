Last Updated:

Police, BSF Bust ISI Backed Narco-terror Bid Targeting Children In Poonch; Heroin Seized

As a part of the module, aimed at supplying narcotics to the school going children of the area, police seized about 400 grams of heroin

Written By
Abhishek Raval

IMAGE: Republic


A narcotics terror module operated by Pakistan’s ISI was busted in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 16. As a part of the module, aimed at supplying narcotics to the school-going children of the area, police seized about 400 grams of heroin.  

It was being operated by a class 10 student in the village ahead of Line of Control (LoC). 

Narco terror: ISI targets children?

Jammu and Kashmir police and BSF busted the module operated by the ISI handler Ashiq and who was coming from Pakistan to deliver the consignment of Narcotics to a minor girl-student studying in class 10th in a local government school.

As she stays near the LoC, the handler directly delivered the narcotics consignment to her home. In the operation, over 400 grams of heroin were recovered and another packet has also been located. This is concerning because the ISI is targeting the school-going children in J&K and wants them to get involved in the narco terror network.

READ | BSF foils narco-terror smuggling attempt from Pakistan in Punjab; drugs & pistol recovered

IMAGE: Republic

READ | Mega crackdown on narco-terror funding in J&K as SIA raids multiple locations in valley
READ | BSF foils Narco-terror bid in Amritsar; Recovers 2.6 Kg narcotics, 50 rounds ammunition
READ | ICG, Gujarat ATS foil narco-terror bid, Pakistan boat with heroin worth Rs 350 cr seized
READ | Assam Police’s narco-terror crackdown continues, 676 gm Heroin seized from soap cases
First Published:
COMMENT