Police, BSF Bust ISI Backed Narco-terror Bid Targeting Children In Poonch; Heroin Seized

A narcotics terror module operated by Pakistan’s ISI was busted in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 16. As a part of the module, aimed at supplying narcotics to the school-going children of the area, police seized about 400 grams of heroin.

It was being operated by a class 10 student in the village ahead of Line of Control (LoC).

#BREAKING | Narcotics module operated by Pakistan’s ISI busted in Poonch district of Jammu. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/JbOWhUcmqj — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2022

Narco terror: ISI targets children?

Jammu and Kashmir police and BSF busted the module operated by the ISI handler Ashiq and who was coming from Pakistan to deliver the consignment of Narcotics to a minor girl-student studying in class 10th in a local government school.

As she stays near the LoC, the handler directly delivered the narcotics consignment to her home. In the operation, over 400 grams of heroin were recovered and another packet has also been located. This is concerning because the ISI is targeting the school-going children in J&K and wants them to get involved in the narco terror network.

IMAGE: Republic