Police Can't Insist To Use Only Politically-neutral Colours In Temple, Says Kerala HC 

A division bench of the Kerala High Court has ruled out that district administration or police can't insist on only politically neutral colours as part of the decoration in a temple festival as it's the duty of a devaswom board to organise the festival in accordance with customs, practices and rituals.

The judgement was delivered when a division bench of Kerala HC consisting of Justices P G Ajithkumar and Anil K Narendran was hearing two petitions challenging the district magistrate and police orders of not using only saffron-coloured decorations for Kaliyoottu festival in Major Bhadrakali Devi Temple. Out of the two listed petitions, one was filed by the temple authorities and one by a devotee.

While hearing the petitions moved to the Kerala HC, the judges said, "Politics has no role to play in the conduct of daily worship and ceremonies and festivals in temples. A worshipper or a devotee has no legal right to insist that saffron/orange-coloured decorative materials alone are used for festivals in a temple under the management of the Travancore Devaswom Board."

"Similarly, the District Administration or the Police cannot insist that only 'politically neutral' coloured decorative materials are used for temple festivals. The District Administration or the police cannot meddle with the power of the Travancore Devaswom Board in conducting Kaliyoottu festival in accordance with the custom, rituals and practices of that temple."

Along with the judgement, the court has also directed the police and district magistrate to take appropriate steps if there is any apprehension of any untoward incident in the temple premises or the near vicinity of the temple that may hamper the law and order situation.

What led to the controversy?

The controversy erupted after the Kerala police department ordered the temple authorities in Thiruvananthapuram’s Vellayani to do away with the saffron-coloured decoration lighting up the Bhadrakali temple festival.

The police also insisted the temple authorities use multi-coloured decoration instead of 'only saffron.'Temple authorities claimed that it was an attempt made by the ruling CPI(M) government to destroy Hindu customs and rituals.

According to sources, the Bhadrakali temple festival is a 70-day-long event that commenced on February 14.