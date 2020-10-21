Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah Pays Tribute At National Police Memorial

Quick links:
Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial, New Delhi.
In order to pay rich tribute to the martyrs and commemorate their sacrifices, Police Budgam held a function at DPL Budgam in which contingents of different forces were present.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 today in Vijayawada
Laying of wreath at Police Memorial Guwahati on the solemn occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2020
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day 2020 in Lucknow.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami participated in the parade by Puducherry Police & Paid tribute to the barve Police Personnels who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.
Sambalpur Police saluted and paid homage to Police Martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty and attained martyrdom. A Blood donation camp was also organised.