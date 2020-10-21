Last Updated:

Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah Pays Tribute At National Police Memorial

The day is observed every year to pay homage to the 10 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives battling Chinese Army in Ladakh's Hot Spring area

Written By Prachi Mankani
Delhi
@AmitShah Twitter

Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial, New Delhi.

Budgam Police
ANI

In order to pay rich tribute to the martyrs and commemorate their sacrifices, Police Budgam held a function at DPL Budgam in which contingents of different forces were present.

Andhra Pradesh
ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy attended an event organised on Police Commemoration Day 2020 today in Vijayawada

Assam
@gpsinghassam Twitter

Laying of wreath at Police Memorial Guwahati on the solemn occasion of Police Commemoration Day 2020

Uttar Pradesh
ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day 2020 in Lucknow. 

Puducherry
@VNarayanasami Twitter

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami participated in the parade by Puducherry Police & Paid tribute to the barve Police Personnels who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Odisha
@SpSambalpur Twitter

Sambalpur Police saluted and paid homage to Police Martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty and attained martyrdom. A Blood donation camp was also organised.

Haryana
@mlkhattar Twitter

CM Manohar Lal Khattar paid rich tributes to the martyrs and distributed the certificates to the blood donors in the blood donation camp organised on the occasion

