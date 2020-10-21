Police Commemoration Day: Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Bravehearts' Sacrifices

On the occasion of the 61st Police Commemoration Day 2020 on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a tribute to all the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in Delhi. During his address, Amit Shah hailed the efforts and hard work of the police personnel while adding that their sacrifice has led the nation on the path of progress. He further added that if it wasn't for the sacrifice of the police personnel the citizens of the nation would never be able to sleep at night.

"All the brothers and sisters across the country celebrate Rakshabandhan unaware that they are able to peacefully celebrate the festival because the police personnel are working during the festival to keep them safe and maintain peace and tranquillity. Be it Holi, Eid or Diwali, the police personnel do their duty without a holiday." said the Home Minister.

#WATCH Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, at National Police Memorial on #PoliceCommemorationDay2020 today. pic.twitter.com/Cd8Na04oNg — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

"Not just a memorial made of brick, stone and cement"

Shah lauded the police personnel for working round the clock without any holiday even during festivals. He also addressed the families of the martyred police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day and assured them that the National Police Memorial is not just a memorial made of brick, stone and cement. He also spoke about the personnel who died as corona warriors.

Read | PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Condole Tamil Nadu CM EPS' Mother's Demise

"We are trying to raise awareness among the citizens about the sacrifices of the police with the help of this National Police Memorial. Under the leadership of PM Modi, this memorial and museum was inaugurated on 21 October 2018. This memorial is not just an attempt to raise awareness but also to change the point of view of people and the new generation towards the police personnel," said Amit Shah.

Read | TN CM Inaugurates Martyrs Memorial At State Police HQ

"The work of police is witnessing new challenges and new dimensions in the areas of terrorism, fake currency, narcotics control, cyber crime, arms smuggling, human trafficking. It is a challenge to prepare the police forces for the new dimensions that have emerged in the last 2-3 decades," Shah added.

Read | PM Modi Lauds Police Forces On Police Commemoration Day

"So far 35,398 personnel have martyred in the line of duty. During our battle against COVID-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives. Their names are marked here at the wall. I want to say to all the martyrs' families that this memorial (National Police Memorial) is not just a memorial made of brick, stone and cement. This memorial remembers the martyrdom of our soldiers. We salute the martyrdom of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the motherland since independence," he further added.

Read | Amit Shah Assures All Possible Assistance To Rain-hit States Of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

PM Modi's tribute

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed gratitude on the 61st Police Commemoration Day. Narendra Modi said that the 'sacrifice and service' of the police personnel will always be remembered. "Our police personnel always give their best without hesitation," said PM Modi in another tweet.

Read | Police Forces Being Modernised To Tackle New Challenges Of Security, Crime: Amit Shah

Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/69gkT1yH24 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens. pic.twitter.com/fI2ptv3A1J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2020

Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Writes To Amit Shah Over Flood Situation; Seeks Assistance From Centre

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)