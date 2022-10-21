Police Commemoration Day: Amit Shah Pays Tribute To Martyrs At National Police Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, October 21, paid tribute to police personnel, who attained martyrdom in the line of duty, at the National Police Memorial on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day'.

Addressing the event, Amit Shah said, "Today, our country is progressing in all directions... the foundation of all the achievements that the country is getting, is the supreme sacrifices of our jawans.”

On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Shah also spoke about the current scenario of Jammu & Kashmir, saying, "There's a positive change in the nation's internal security. Earlier, there were big incidents in northeast, Kashmir & left-wing extremism-affected areas. Earlier, armed forces were given special power, now youth is given special powers for their progress."

"Youth earlier involved in throwing stones are now involved in various developmental projects introduced by the govt. Under PM Modi's vision, several measures have been undertaken to strengthen the country's internal security," the Home Minister said at the National Police Memorial.

Taking to his Twitter, Shah said, "Nation salutes the valour of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. Their sacrifice for the motherland would always be remembered."

On October 21, 1959, ten policemen laid down their lives while defending the integrity of our motherland in Ladakh in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops who had violated Indian territory in Aksai Chin. In 1960, the heads of India decided to observe the 21st of October as Police Commemoration Day.

The proposal of establishing a National Police Memorial in Delhi to honour the police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty for national security was accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1992.

On October 21, 2018, Police Commemoration Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the country. The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny. Notably, the Memorial includes a Central Sculpture, the Wall of Valour and an underground Museum. As one approaches the memorial, two large bowls set symmetrically on the ramparts and adorned with flowers represent the commitment and enduring spirit of the police martyrs.

