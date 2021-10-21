Police Commemoration Day: Shah Calls Force 'culmination Of Courage, Restraint & Diligence'

On the occasion of 'Police Memorial Day' on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Indian Police Force, calling it "a typical example of the culmination of courage, restraint, and diligence." Every year on October 21, Police Memorial Day is in remembrance of the ten heroic Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers who were martyred during patrol duties in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops near Hot Springs, Ladakh.

Shah tweeted, 'The police force is a quintessential example of the culmination of courage, restraint and diligence". "On 'Police Memorial Day', on behalf of a grateful nation, I bow to all the brave soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the nation's sovereignty. The sacrifice and dedication of every policeman inspire us to serve the nation.'

पुलिस बल साहस, संयम व परिश्रम की पराकाष्ठा का अप्रतिम उदाहरण है।



‘पुलिस स्मृति दिवस’ पर देश की सार्वभौमिकता की रक्षा हेतु अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले सभी वीर जवानों को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र की ओर से नमन करता हूँ।



हर पुलिसकर्मी का त्याग व समर्पण हमें राष्ट्रसेवा की प्रेरणा देता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, on Police Commemoration Day 2021, Minister of State Nityanand Rai and senior officials from various central and state police services paid respects at the National Police Memorial in the national capital.

Police Commemoration Day

On Police Commemoration Day, October 21, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the country. The Memorial inculcates a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history, and destiny in police officers. A Central Sculpture, the Wall of Valour, and an underground Museum are all part of the Memorial. As one enters the site, the flower-laden ramparts with two big symmetrically positioned basins braided with flowers represent the enduring spirit and dedication of the martyrs.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also tweeted, 'On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.'

On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/DqWNskwZqh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

Last year, 377 members of state police forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were killed in the course of duty. They made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir, armed insurgents and Naxal organisations in the hinterland, armed criminals, and keeping public order. The years 2020 and 2021 have been filled with unexpected difficulties. The COVID-19 pandemic was one such challenge. As COVID warriors, police and CAPF troops performed a crucial and frontline role, with little regard for their personal safety.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI