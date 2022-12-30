Police Complaint Filed Against Passengers Involved In Bangkok-Kolkata Flight Brawl

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said a police complaint has been filed against those involved in the Thai Smily Airways flight row. Scindia, writing on Twitter Thursday, December 29, wrote: "With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable."

With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a @ThaiSmileAirway flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 29, 2022

In a report filed by Thai Smile Airways to the Aviation Authority of India, the airline said the "incident has been taken care of". "THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by the an incident."

THAI Smile Airways feels sorry for this. We reaffirm that the incident has been taken care of as we followed the flight safety procedures in accordance with international standards. Our flight crews have already provided support to the persons affected by an incident.#THAISmile — THAI Smile India (@THAISmileIndia) December 29, 2022

Scuffle on Thai Smile Airways flight

A scuffle broke out on a flight from Bangkok to Kolkata on December 26. A video clip of the scuffle went viral on social media. The altercation happened just before flight take off, according to one of the passengers who was on the flight, who was also accompanied by his mother. As per a PTI report, he was worried about his mother as she was sitting near where the brawl took place.

The clip shows an altercation between two passengers after one of them asks a fellow Indian passenger to sit down quietly. In the video, a passenger involved in the scuffle can be seen removing his glasses to hit the other man. Subsequently, his friends join him as the air-hostess is seen calling for help.

#AirRage



Video of a fight between pax that broke out on @ThaiSmileAirway flight



Reportedly on a Bangkok-India flight of Dec 27 pic.twitter.com/qyGJdaWXxC — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) December 28, 2022

Image: Screengrabs from the Viral video, ANI