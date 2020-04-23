Police Constable Abducted By Terrorists From His Home In Shopian District Of J&K

In a shocking development, a police constable was abducted by terrorists from his home in the Shopian district of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. He has been reportedly identified as Javid Jabbar, the son of Abdul Jabbar who lived in Vehil Chatwatan village. The constable was presently serving as the duty escort of the SDPO Zakura in Srinagar. As per reports, a case has been registered in the matter and the police have launched a massive manhunt to rescue him.

4 terrorists killed in Shopian

On Wednesday, 4 terrorists associated with the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Melhora village of the Shopian district. One of the slain terrorists was a top commander.

The operation commenced after a joint team of the Indian Army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles, police and the CRPF laid siege at the village on late Tuesday evening. The security forces reportedly had inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.