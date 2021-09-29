Police Constable Commits Suicide Outside Delhi HC, Shoots Himself With Service Rifle

In a shocking incident, a police constable from Rajasthan committed suicide outside the Delhi High Court premises on Wednesday. The 30-year-old constable from Alwar shot himself with his service weapon after reporting to duty at 9.30 AM in the morning. The incident occurred near Gate number 3 of Delhi High Court, where the officer was stationed.

According to the Delhi police, the young constable belonged to the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed in the High Court security. He hailed from Kotkasim tehsil in the Alwar district. The Delhi Police has received prima facie information that he shot himself with his commissioned service rifle outside the court premises on Wednesday morning.

New Delhi deputy commissioner of police Deepak Yadav said no suicide had been recovered yet. A probe has been initiated. The constable is said to have joined duty at the Delhi HC today after coming back from leave."Prima facie, a 30-year-old constable from Alwar, shot himself with his service weapon. Probe underway to find out about the circumstances prompting him to take this step. No suicide note recovered," Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi District told ANI.

One Police Constable allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle. He had come for duty this morning and was stationed near Gate number 3 of Delhi High Court: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

The incident which took place outside the Delhi HC premises comes days after the shootout inside Rohini district court in the national capital. Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead in the incident along with his two assailants during a crossfire with the Delhi Police. According to reports, three people were also injured in the shooting incident in court premises. More details from the Delhi HC suicide incident are awaited.

(With Agency Inputs)