Police Constable Killed In Road Accident In UP's Sonbhadra

A police constable was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Sonbhadra, officials said on Thursday.

Constable Devendra Kumar (38) was posted in Ghazipur district and had come to Robertsganj in the district for some work on Wednesday. The accident occurred in the Chopan police station area while he was on his way back in the evening, they said.

"Kumar was killed on the spot, while another person who was riding pillion, Anil Kumar Jaiswal, was injured," Inspector-in-charge Laxman Parvat said.

"Jaiswal was admitted to the community health centre in Chopan for treatment where the doctors referred the injured to the district hospital after first-aid," said the inspector.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation.