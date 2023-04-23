Fugitive Amritpal Singh Arrested From Punjab's Moga, To Be Shifted To Assam's Dibrugrah

In a huge development, Punjab police on Sunday, April 23 detained fugitive Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh. According to sources, Amritpal who was declared a fugitive was detained by the Punjab police from a Gurdwara in the Rode village of Moga on Sunday morning.

Notably, the Waris De Punjab chief was on run since March 18, when the Punjab police launched a crackdown on him and his supporters. He himself gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar. Following the manhunt for Amritpal, the Waris de Punjab chief was seen in several images and videos using multiple vehicles to elude the police.

According to sources, the fugitive radical preacher will be questioned by the Punjab police and soon will be taken to a jail outside the state. As per the latest information, Amritpal is being taken to Assam's Dibrugrah. Notably, nine of his aides are already kept at Dibrugrah jail.

Earlier, Papalpreet, Singh's close aide who was spotted with him in several CCTV footage, was arrested by the police. Papalpreet has been alleged to have contact with Pakistan's ISI. It is pertinent to mention that several cases have been lodged against Amritpal and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Following the crackdown on him and his associates, nine of Amritpal's aides -- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla -- have been lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and charged under the stringent National Security Act.