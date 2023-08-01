Police Forced A Confession, States Afsana, Wife Of Naushad

In yet another twist, in the story of the husband being found alive after his wife confesses to killing him, the wife has now come forward to state that police forced a confession out of her. Twenty-four-year-old Afsana told the media that she confessed to killing Naushad after being brutally tortured by the police.

Afsana has made serious allegations against the police after her husband Naushad was found alive in Thommankuth of Thodupuzha after he went missing from Pathanamthitta in November 2021. Afsana told the media that she confessed to killing Naushad after being brutally beaten by the police. After the statement that Naushad was killed and covered up, Afsana was arrested but after Naushad was found alive, she got bail. After her release from the Attakulangara Women's Jail in Thiruvananthapuram, she came forward with allegations against the police.

Rubbishing claims of police that she has mental problems, Afsana told the media here that she is not cruel to kill her husband. "It was the police who forced me to confess that she had killed her husband," she said. She also complained that she never showed any spot where she claimed to bury her husband. "It was all a creation by police," she said.

She also alleged that police in DySP rank assaulted her. "A policeman named Firoz, and women police beat me with their closed fists. They forced me to confess threatening that my father will be made a co-accused in the case," she alleged. She complained that food and water were not provided, they didn't let her sleep and even sprayed a full bottle of pepper spray in her mouth.

She said that she plans to move legally on the matter. "Many false allegations including my mental condition and that I used to beat up my husband was all done by the police," she alleged.

Meanwhile, the police have not issued any official statement on this matter. After the instruction of the Kerala Chief Minister, The DGP has ordered an internal enquiry into the matter. On the other side, Naushad plans to file a separate case against her for causing damage to his reputation.