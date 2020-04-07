Police Forces Across Country Chalk Out Elaborate Plans To Track Markaz Attendees

Police forces across the country are working on a war footing to try and identify the Tablighis who attended the Nizamuddin congregation and their contacts. In fact, the Delhi Police and Maharashtra Police have drawn up an elaborate plan to tackle the situation. The methods that have been employed by Delhi, Mumbai and Thane police are as follows;

1. DRONES: Two to three drones are being used in every district in the national capital and Maharashtra to monitor movement on the streets. Each drone covers around a kilometre. From the aerial view to a closer look of arterial roads (lanes and bylanes), the drones also gives images of buildings that need to be sealed. Once the drone spots anybody roaming in the area, a team is immediately sent out to take action.

2. DUMP DATA ANALYSIS: Call data records from the Nizamuddin area. CDR has been used to trace people. Using the CDR, police located those who attended the congregation, those who visited Nizamuddin and even those who took the train with Tablighis.

3. CONTACT MAPPING: In Mumbai, over 450 teams have been formed across 241 containment zones. This system is being used to identify those who were in contact with the ones infected by COVID 19 and then segregate them into different categories based on the risk. Contact mapping is done based on CDR and CCTV footage of the area.

4. WAR ROOMS: In Delhi, Mumbai and Thane war rooms have been set up which has CCTV walls with real-time footage from containment areas.

5. SOCIAL MEDIA TRACKING: Social media is being tracked and those spreading communal messages are being booked.

The state police have registered cases against the trustees of masjids where the Tablighis were found hiding. Sources in Thane police have told Republic TV, “The process is still underway. We are trying to find out if more Tablighis are still in hiding.”

