Police Forces Fired Upon By Naxals In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli; No Injury Reported

The Naxals in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli attacked the police in the forests of Vedampalli as they were conducting combing operations in the forest area. The police in the operation also recovered weapons and Naxal material.

The police and about 360 parties were sent to the forest area after information was received about the presence of about 20-25 Naxals, “Yesterday, we had credible information, at least 20-25 Naxals were present in and around Vedampalli forest area. Immediately an operation was launched, in which about 360 parties were sent for combing the area,” said SP Nilotpal, SP Gadchiroli speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

Maharashtra | Naxals fired on Police team in Vedampalli forest area of ​​Aheri Tehsil in Gadchiroli after retaliatory action from Police y'day. 20-25 naxals fled into the forest, Police seized weapons&naxal material from the spot: Nilotpal, SP Gadchiroli



Firing during combing operations

During the combing exercise the Naxals attacked the police and fired on them informing Nilotpal, “When the combing operations were on, our parties were fired upon by the group of Naxals and parties fought bravely and retaliated with heavy fire on them. In this exchange of fire, there was no casualty from our end. Not even a single injury to our commandos,” and he later added the Naxals managed to flee from the scene, seeing the heavy fire from the police.

The police teams also made recoveries from the area, “We were able to recover one pistol, Naxal literature,” and further said the operation in the area is still undergoing.

