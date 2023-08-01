Police Issues Advisory For Conjunctivitis, But In Bollywood Style

A lot of Conjunctivitis cases are being reported in Delhi-NCR. Usually called "pink eye", the infection becomes a concern, especially during the monsoon season. The doctors have already witnessed a rise in the number of cases this year. Therefore, the Delhi Police has put out an advisory but with a pinch of 'Bollywood masala'.

In a video that has been posted by the police related to Conjunctivitis, it is written, "Tennu kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae tere mukhde pe. Please wear glasses get well soon."

The social media post had the song 'Kala Chashma' played in the background. The hit song features famous actors Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

Reactions by netizens

The video posted on Instagram has already garnered nearly 62,000 views and appreciation by the netizens. One of the users wrote, "Hats-off to the creator."

Another user wrote, "Memes apart, everyone please have a good medical eye-check. Care for your eyes and keep enjoying memes."

"I loved the creativity", said another social media user.

Symptoms of Conjunctivitis

The symptoms of Conjunctivitis include redness, itchiness, excessive tearing, and the formation of a sticky discharge around the eyes. The infection also triggers inflammation of the conjunctiva, the clear tissue covering the white part of the eye. People could get infected in one or both eyes.