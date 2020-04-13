Special Police Officer Killed, Another Hurt In Terrorist Attack In J&K's Kishtwar district

One Special Police Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police has attained martyrdom while another was injured seriously in a deadly terror attack in Dachchan area of Kishtwar. Terrorists carried out the attack when the two police men were patrolling in Tander area of Dachchan.

“At around 1.30 in the afternoon, two Police SPOs namely Vishal Singh of Padder and Pashid Iqbal of Palmar were attacked by two suspected terrorists while they were on patrol. They were attacked by an axe in Upper Tander area of Dachchan which is 40 kilometre from Kishtwar town. Pashid Iqbal succumbed to his injuries on the spot while Vishal was critically injured. He was later airlifted to Government Medical College, Jammu for advanced treatment,” an official told Republic Media Network.

Soon after the attack, Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh who was on tour to the border district to Poonch rushed to Kishtwar to take stock of the situation along with other senior officials of the Range. Terrorists have also decamped with the rifles of the jawans.

Army on the search for attackers

A massive manhunt was launched in the area following a deadly attack on the patrolling party of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Today at around 1330 hrs police picket Tander Kishtwar reported that two assailants attacked two SPOs namely Basit Iqbal and Vishal at some distance from the post-Tander Dachchan (about 200/300 metres) with axes and seriously injured both of them. Later SPO Basit succumbed to the injuries. A party from the post rushed to the spot and evacuated the injured. Both the assailants have been identified and a hunt started under the district SSP to track them down. The suspected terrorists took away two weapons from the SPOs,” Official Statement of Jammu and Kashmir Police reads.

Terrorists identified

One of the attackers is identified as Ashiq Hussain and was involved in case FIR no 06/2018 u/s 363,376 RPC of P/S Dachhan. He went out on bail 20 days back following Coronavirus outbreak while another attacker has been identified as Ashiq Hussain, brother of a surrendered terrorist Yasir.

