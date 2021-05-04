Police make lockdown violators do sit-ups in Ambala; netizens drop hilarious comments

The second wave of COVID-19 has once again led to a complete or partial lockdown in some parts of the country. And visuals that were viral from last year’s more stringent and countrywide lockdown have returned. One such instance was of police making lockdown violators do sit-ups was witnessed in Ambala recently.

Lockdown violators punished with sit-ups in Ambala

A video of a group of lockdown violators in Ambala being asked to do sit-ups by the police has surfaced online. One could see men in two rows performing the punishment in the middle of the road, as the police supervised them with sticks in their hands. Not just sit-ups, they were also made to recite lines like ‘hum kanoon ka palan karenge’ (we will follow the law), ‘lockdown ka palan karenge’ (We will abide by the lockdown).

#WATCH Police in Ambala punished people who were found violating the complete #COVID19 lockdown imposed in the state & made them do sit-ups on the roads today morning. Police say, the violators were let off with warning



7-day complete lockdown is imposed in Haryana till May 10 pic.twitter.com/x20WEWli8p — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

Netizens had different kinds of reactions to the punishment. Some laughed that such a punishment won’t make a difference, and called it ‘free of cost exercise training.’ One wrote that a hefty fine would be a better solution.

Like it would made any difference in attitude. Fine each one Rs 10,000; send to covid duty and see the difference. — à¤•à¤¾à¤—à¤¼à¤œà¤¼à¥€ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ (@kagazipehalwan) May 4, 2021

The guy in shorts in the front row is enjoying it. he was missing his gym sessions and would be asking, " sir kal bhi yehi time ?" — RJ VISHNU ðŸš´ BIG FM (@RJVishnu) May 4, 2021

Free of cost exercise training — Ranjan SharmaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Sharmajaoge) May 4, 2021

morning exercise routine. — Dr. Nikitaa (@doctorniikii) May 4, 2021

It looks like police training ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚

Hum log Kaanoon kaa palan karenge!!! — Suraj Ramban (@suraj_ramban) May 4, 2021

Punjab reported 6798 cases in the span of 24 hours on Monday. 157 deaths too were reported.

A few days ago, a video of Mumbai Police making face mask rule violators do the ‘Murga walk’ had gone viral, with people like Anand Mahindra also reacting to it. Similar kinds of punishment had made netizens laugh out loud in the lockdowns.

Meanwhile, India recorded a dip in the number of daily cases again on Tuesday as 3,57,229 cases were recorded. The total number of coronavirus cases thus stands at 2,02,82,833. The number of deaths in the 24 hours span was 3,449 deaths, taking the death toll to 2,22,408.

The active case figure at the moment stands at 34,47,133. As the vaccination process opened up for the 18-44 age group after 45+ age before, the number of people vaccinated stood at 15,89,32,921, as per ANI.