Police Nab 4 Bangladeshi Nationals From Kanpur; Fake Passports, Aadhaar Cards Seized

Police in Kanpur arrested four Bangladeshi nationals on Sunday, December 11, from the city's posh Meston road area for allegedly residing in India on the basis of fake documents. A juvenile was also detained. Police said jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and local councillor Manny Rahman’s signatures were found on the resident certificate forms issued to the Bangladeshi nationals.

Police will now take those arrested into remand and question them on their intention to stay in Kanpur, countries they have visited and the heavy amount of foreign currencies recovered. The accused have been booked under relevant sections and an investigation is underway.

Police say the accused used fake passports to travel to Pakistan, Thailand, Nepal and other countries. Among other recoveries made were a laptop, 13 fake passports, five Aadhaar cards, education certificates, foreign currency, gold ornaments, and more than Rs 14 lakh cash.

The accused were identified as Rizwan Mohammad (53), his father Khalid Majid (79), wife Hina Khalid and the couple's two children - Rukhsar Rizwan (21) and a 17-year-old son.

Came to India on a tourist visa

The accused were arrested upon receiving an input, Moolganj police station chief Anoop Singh said. Initially Rizwan tried to evade, mislead the police but later broke down and confessed during the interrogation, the police said.

Rizwan, who is originally from Khulna, Bangladesh came to India on a tourist visa in 1996, got married to Hina Khalid in 1998 in Delhi, police say. She travelled to Bangladesh illegally and obtained a passport before returning to India, they added.

