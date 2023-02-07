Police Nab Imposter Posing As Vice President Dhankhar To Seek Favours From Bureaucrats

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Special Cell, Delhi Police, has succeeded in nabbing an imposter, a 22-year-old Indian based in Italy, who sought favours from several senior bureaucrats posing as the Vice President of India.



The imposter identified as Gagandeep Singh, a native of Jammu and currently residing in Offanengo, Italy was apprehended from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. He created a fake WhatsApp profile with a picture of the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The accused studied till Class 9 in India and passed 12th from Italy where he worked as a labourer in a company, the police said. Singh got the idea of impersonation after watching several YouTube videos.

The police team have also managed to arrest one of his associates namely Ashwani Kumar and recovered five mobile phones, used in the commission of the crime. Accused Ashwani Kumar allegedly provided OTP to accused Gagandeep for creating the fake WhatsApp account.

Accused was traced through technical surveillance

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IFSO Unit of Special Cell, Prashant Gautam said, the police team got a major breakthrough in solving the recent cyber trend of WhatsApp impersonation, wherein fake and impersonating WhatsApp profile of senior government officials were being used to sought favours from other government officials.



The DCP said, "Information regarding the creation of a fake WhatsApp account using the photo of the Vice President of India was received at the IFSO unit of Delhi Police. Accordingly, a case was registered at IFSO and a team was constituted under the supervision of ACP Manish Jorwal consisting of Sub-Inspector (SI) Kapil Yaduvanshi, Assistant SI Tekchand and Constable Mahender."



According to the police official, details of the impersonating WhatsApp profile were immediately obtained from WhatsApp and the IP address of the sender was traced in Italy. The team started working on all technical aspects. Immediately raids were conducted and one accused Ashwani Kumar was apprehended, who shared OTP for WhatsApp account.



"After an extensive hi-tech investigation, human intelligence and analysing of technical details provided from social media platforms, the main accused was identified as an Indian national Gagandeep Singh, who was living in Italy. Details about the accused were collected from Foreign Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), banks and regional passport office and after marathon efforts, the accused was eventually apprehended from IGI Airport," said DCP Gautam.

One Gagandeep who was impersonating Vice President of India through WhatsApp&seeking favours from senior bureaucracy arrested. He was based in Italy&had used VP's profile picture on this WhatsApp account.His accomplice also arrested,5 phones recovered: DCP IFSO, P. Gautam pic.twitter.com/FKB0Nmgdte — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023



The accused during the interrogation revealed that before creating the fake WhatsApp account of the Vice President of India, he got contact details of senior government officials from the internet and watched various YouTube videos to properly execute the plan.



Further, with the help of his associate Ashwani Kumar, he obtained OTP to create a WhatsApp account on an Indian mobile number. After creating a WhatsApp account, he put a picture of the Vice President as a profile image and using this impersonating account, he started sending messages to senior government officials to seek favours.



The police came to know that the accused Gagandeep Singh shifted to Italy in 2007 and worked as a labourer in a company.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out.