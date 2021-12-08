Police nab members of gang that robbed people after offering lift

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Five people, including a cab driver and a goldsmith, were arrested here in a case in which people were offered lifts and then robbed of their valuables, police said on Wednesday.

One of them, Vijay Kumar, used to offer rides to single passengers to their destination at a nominal price and then loot them after travelling a short distance from the pick-up point, they said.

Besides Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri, Shahnoor and Arif, both residents of Khajoori, and goldsmith Sunny Verma, and Sazid were also arrested, police said.

Verma and Sazid have been released for now, they said.

On Friday, a call was received from the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital regarding an injured person, Munna Lal, a resident of Sangam Vihar, police said, adding that Lal told them that he was robbed.

He said that on Friday, he came to the Kashmere Gate ISBT from Agra in Uttar Pradesh after attending a marriage function, and around 8 pm, when he was waiting for a bus for Khanpur, a car stopped and its driver offered him a lift, they said.

Two persons were already sitting in the car and the driver told Lal that he would drop him to his destination for Rs 50, a senior officer said.

Lal boarded the car, but after 20 to 30 meters, the driver stopped the vehicle and two more persons sat on either side of the victim, the officer said.

Near the Geeta Colony flyover, the accused overpowered Lal and robbed him of his gold ring, mobile phone, bag, cash Rs 3,000 and thrashed him, the officer said.

When the complainant resisted, one of the accused injured him with a knife and fled away after leaving him at Ring Road, police said.

During investigation, police identified the last four digits of the vehicle.

On Monday, police saw the car near Nigam Bodh Ghat, Kashmere Gate, and apprehended Kumar, Arif, and Shahnoor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

On the instance of the accused, police conducted raids at the Khajoori Khas area and the victim’s gold ring and mobile phone were recovered from Verma and Sazid, the DCP said.

Kumar operates the cab whereas Sahnoor and Arif are unemployed. The accused confessed that they used to target single passengers to rob them during night hours.

They further confessed about committing such crimes earlier at different places of Delhi, police said.

The car, a paper cutter, mobile phone and gold ring of the victim and Rs 2,500 were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab their associate. PTI NIT NIT ANB ANB

