Police Nabs Four Persons In Connection With Cow Slaughter Case In Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested four people from the Bhalswa Dairy locality in connection with a cow slaughter case. The accused in the case have been identified as Murtaza Ali (36), Ansar (49), Azim (34) and Mohammed Bilal (24), the police said. They have been booked under the appropriate sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act.

The beat staff of all the police stations across the national capital have been instructed to beef up the surveillance and to monitor and gather intelligence on illegal cow slaughtering and transportation networks to protect the religious sentiments of the residents of Outer North District, the police said.

Head Constable Arun received a tip-off about the act of illegal cow-slaughtering in a godown located in Swaroop Nagar Extension of Bhalswa Dairy. Following this, the police officials conducted the raid in the godown in 'an effective and covert manner.'

During the raid, four persons were found in the godown who tried to escape the site after seeing the police forces. "However, the raiding team acted swiftly and apprehended all four individuals," the police said.

Initial investigation into the matter revealed that four calves and six cows were kept in the godown in neglected conditions without proper food and water. Furthermore, sustained interrogation established that Ansar was the mastermind behind the racket who also took the godown on rent 15 days ago.

According to the Delhi Police, a person identified as Guddu from Metro Vihar had supplied the cattle. The four accused were to further slaughter the cow and supply the meat to Shadab and his aide in Zafrabad. Further investigation into the case is underway to arrest the remaining accused.