'Police Of 4-5 States Jointly Probing Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case': Maharashtra Home Min

Police teams from four-five states are working together on the case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on the latest update in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, the Maharashtra Home Minister revealed that the state police, including the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), were keeping an eye on it.

“However, I can’t publicly comment on the ongoing inquiry because it is a sensitive issue. The Maharashtra Police and the state ATS are keeping a watch on it,” the minister said.

Multi-city arrests made in case

The nexus of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is under the scanner in the singer's murder. Bishnoi is said to be one of the 'key accused' in the probe. Earlier, the Delhi Police had called him the 'mastermind' behind the popular singer's murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder on social media. At least five more people are suspected to be involved in the homicide, as per the Delhi police.

Investigators had also revealed that Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, arrested by Pune rural police in Maharashtra recently, knew that Moosewala was going to be murdered. Kamble is said to be in touch with gangster Vikram Brar a week before the killing. He is an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, while Brar is also a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind, and two from the front, and opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. All three people in the car sustained injuries. The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters of the renowned singer.

