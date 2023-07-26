Police Open Fire At Protesters In Bihar's Katihar; 1 Killed, 2 Injured

A 34-year-old man was killed and two others were severely injured as Barsoi police in Bihar opened fire to disperse the mob who were protesting in Kathihar against the electricity department. The villagers gathered to protest against the irregular supply of electricity and higher power tariffs. They pelted stones and vandalised the office of the Electricity Department.

Police officials first resorted to lathicharge to control the protesters and they opened fire when the crowd turned violent, Deputy SP of Barsoi sub-division Prem Nath Ram said. "Khurshid Alam, a resident of Baasal village, has died. Two others, hailing from adjoining villages, were rushed to a hospital," he said. Katihar's Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said heavy deployment of forces has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

Two injured protesters are undergoing treatment. Locals claimed that at least five people were hit by bullets at the protest site.

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was in the district for a BJP programme, also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Releaisng a statement on the firing incident in Katihar, Bihar Police stated that it resorted to firing for the protection of the Electricity Department employees and police personnel when the uncontrolled crowd turned violent. "A man who was part of this uncontrolled crowd and two others were injured in this incident. 12 police personnel and employees of the Electricity Department were injured when the crowd turned unruly, it further added.

(With PTI inputs)